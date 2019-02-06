Young Grand Prairie couple missing after their vehicle was found empty

The Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for a missing couple.

Alfonso Hernandez, 28, and Weltzin Garcia, 26, were reported missing on Tuesday.

Hernandez’s vehicle was found near White Rock Lake in Dallas. Since then, a “significant search has been underway,” according to police.

“Grand Prairie and Dallas police officers have been working tirelessly in attempting to locate them,” police said.

The couple’s two children are safe with family. Before they went missing, police issued Hernandez an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting Garcia days before they went missing, police confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477.