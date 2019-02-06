Dallas

Young Grand Prairie couple missing after their vehicle was found empty

By Nichole Manna

February 06, 2019 11:40 AM

Grand Prairie Police Department Courtesy photo
Grand Prairie Police Department Courtesy photo

The Grand Prairie Police Department is searching for a missing couple.

Alfonso Hernandez, 28, and Weltzin Garcia, 26, were reported missing on Tuesday.

Hernandez’s vehicle was found near White Rock Lake in Dallas. Since then, a “significant search has been underway,” according to police.

“Grand Prairie and Dallas police officers have been working tirelessly in attempting to locate them,” police said.

The couple’s two children are safe with family. Before they went missing, police issued Hernandez an arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting Garcia days before they went missing, police confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477.

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

crime

fort-worth

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  