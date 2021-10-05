Arlington

Man arrested after pedestrian killed by SUV in Arlington hit-and-run, police say

A 52-year-old man was killed Monday night after he was struck by an SUV driving on East Division Street in Arlington, police said in a news release Tuesday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead near a sidewalk at the scene of the hit-and-run accident.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and causing an accident involving a death, police said.

Police said the victim was crossing the street when was hit by the vehicle around 10:10 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of East Division Street and Great Southwest Parkway.

Grand Prairie police reported finding a silver Toyota 4Runner SUV with front-end damage about 1:20 a.m. at a motel in Grand Prairie, according to the release. They found the owner, Charles Owoko, and determined in their investigation that he was the driver who hit the victim.

Police performed a roadside sobriety test and determined that he was intoxicated, according to the release. Owoko is being held at the Arlington City Jail and bond has not been set.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the man killed.

