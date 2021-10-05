Man shot in stomach at Fort Worth convenience store; suspect is in custody, police say

A man was shot in the stomach and critically injured on Tuesday at a Fort Worth convenience store, authorities said.

The victim was fired on about 1:45 p.m. at Easy Mart, a store in the 1700 block of East Lancaster Avenue, Fort Worth police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, police said.

Police said that they took a suspect into custody.

A police spokesman did not immediately say whether the victim was inside the business or outside it when he was shot or describe other circumstances.

