Arlington

UT Arlington police investigating student death on Greek Row Drive

The UT Arlington Police Department is investigating the death of a student found in his apartment on Friday.

UTA police responded to a report of a deceased person and found 25-year-old Jesus Jaquez Gutierrez dead in his apartment in the 900 block of Greek Row Drive. Initial investigation by UTA police revealed no signs of foul play or danger to the campus community, said Capt. Mike McCord, a police department public information officer.

As of Tuesday morning, a cause of death has not been determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

