Your Via rideshare trip in Arlington could get cheaper under this proposed program

Arlington officials are considering a reduced fare program for Via, Arlington’s transportation service that offers rides throughout the city, to make the program more affordable for riders who participate in low-income programs and other groups.

Under the plan introduced Tuesday, the Via ride-share service would offer $2 rides to riders 13 through 18, people over 65, people with disabilities and riders who are enrolled in state or federal low-income programs. Children under 13 could ride for free with a fare-paying adult. The program would also include reduced price packages for those who buy weekly or monthly passes or multiple rides at a time.

Via rides normally cost $3 to $5, depending on distance traveled, and a flat $3 rate for rides to CentrePort. Reduced price or free rides are available to Tarrant County College students, and some nonprofits serving low-income residents offer waivers to clients.

Building a reduced fare system could bring in more riders and give them more discounts but may cost the service $38,500 in lost fares, according to city estimates. Council members asked for more information on the costs of the program, as well as ride-share service costs as a whole, before further considering reduced prices.

District 8 council member Victoria Farrar-Myers asked for information on the city’s partnerships with nonprofits, as well as how much work vetting applications would mean for city employees.

Via is in its first year as a citywide service since the program launched in 2017. The ride-share service initially covered downtown, UT Arlington and CentrePort. Via has provided over 256,000 rides this year, and expanded citywide in mid-January.

The program has been lauded as an innovative approach for a city whose voters have thrice rejected dedicated taxpayer funding toward conventional transportation services. Officials have said the nimbleness of the program spared the city revenue loss that other cities with traditional services have experienced. City officials budgeted $2.2 million for the program in in the proposed 2022 budget.

Officials are looking at ways to absorb the revenue loss from the reduced fare program.

Ruby Faye Woolridge, District 6 council member, suggested higher prices during certain hours and revisiting a free or reduced fare program for UTA students.

Woolridge also asked whether officials could consider longer hours. The service runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Saturday.

“I’m wondering if it’s effective to stop at 9,” she said.

Nikkie Hunter, District 3 council member, asked if veterans could be included in the fare program.

The city is monitoring demand and ridership habits to determine how the program should evolve in future years. Alicia Winkelblech, senior strategic initiatives officer, said her department plans to present a full report on service statistics in the spring.

Multiple sections of the city’s Unity Council report on disparities recommend a reduced-cost program for the service.