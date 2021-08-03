Public safety, parks, police: Why Arlington leaders are optimistic about 2022

Arlington City Council kicked off budget discussions Aug. 3, 2021, for the 2022 fiscal year. Star-Telegram file photo

Arlington city leaders are counting on recovering tax revenue and using federal aid to help restore services and cuts suffered due to the pandemic as officials draw up the 2022 budget.

Talks of setting the budget took a more upbeat tone after the city braced itself for a budget shortfall during the beginning of the pandemic. In response, the city eliminated and froze hiring for positions and reduced funding to some departments, but next year’s budget was drafted to account for restoring services and posts.

The budget is expected to grow 2.8% to roughly $564.9 million from 2021. City Manager Trey Yelverton told councilmembers Tuesday he was encouraged by rebounding sales and property tax revenue. Property tax revenue is up $7.3 million for 2021, a 6.8% increase, and sales tax revenue is projected be $71.7 million in 2022, which is $10.2 million above the 2021 budget.

“The market has been really strong — a lot stronger than anticipated,” Yelverton said.

The budget calls for the property tax rate to drop by 0.43%, but most home owners will an increase in their bill because of increased property values. The owner of a home valued at $300,000 with a homestead exemption would pay $1,487.52.

Water utility rates would increase by 3% in 2022, after the city froze rate increases in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Investments

A majority of the $19.7 million provided by American Rescue Plan Act is centered on police and fire funding, according to the presentation. Rescue plan funds for 2022 would also go toward restoring $7.2 million in budget cuts from the previous year.

Arlington has 1.74 police officers per 10,000 residents, ranking just behind Fort Worth’s rate of 1.98. Arlington falls behind cities including Fort Worth, Plano and Irving in firefighters per 10,000 residents, with a rate of 1.16 officials.

Police and fire funding account for the largest chunks of general fund spending in 2022, with $117.85 million directed to APD and $51.59 million toward the fire department.

Around $12 million from the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation funds would target social equity support for park services, restoring park parking lots, dredging ponds and replacing park maintenance equipment.

Yelverton said the city has directed more funds to its parks as residents turned to the spaces for easy social distancing during the pandemic.

“People really re-engaged with the parks,” he said.

Increased revenue will be used to establish a behavioral health unit for Arlington Police, which comes with a $1.49 million price tag. Around $2.25 million would go towards supporting Via citywide rideshare service.

The Elzie Odom Athletic Center and Beacon Recreation Center will receive $2.3 million for generators following the winter storm.

Council members raised questions about the proposal’s public safety and law enforcement accommodations, as well as hiring more city staff in departments including code enforcement.

“I really want to protect that and keep the quality of appearances in Arlington high,” said Andrew Piel, District 4 council member.

Helen Moise, District 1, said adding more enforcement employees would abate the city’s image of being lenient on code enforcement.

“I want to get rid of that image, and I think we have to start somewhere, even if it’s just hiring two more code enforcement officers,” Moise said.

Overall, Arlington’s city government staffs 67.8 employees per 10,000 residents, well below the average rate of 95.7 observed by other Texas cities. Fort Worth also trails behind the average, with a rate of 76.7 employees.

City council budget meetings are scheduled for Aug. 10 and 24, and town hall meetings are Aug. 16 and 23 in the city council chamber.

The council will hold public hearings on the proposed tax rate and budget Sept. 7 before voting on it. Leaders will vote on both again Sept. 14.