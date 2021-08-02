Arlington’s new fall music festival leverages ‘organically’ developing music scene

Levitt Pavilion Arlington will be one of nearly 20 venues for local artists during the city’s inaugural Ramblin’ Roads music festival Oct. 1 through Oct. 3. Star-Telegram archives

A new festival that pays homage to American road trips is rolling into Arlington come fall.

Ramblin’ Roads, a weekend-long celebration of local and national acts, will take place across over a dozen stages, bars and restaurants around the city between Oct. 1 and Oct. 3. Musical offerings range from rock and country to jazz and Tejano, according to the event website.

The event builds on the popularity of the Downtown Arlington Music Festival at Levitt Pavilion and the city’s burgeoning art scene, according to Maggie Campbell, president of Downtown Arlington Management Corporation.

“What is it that Arlington can be known for and what is it we do well?” Campbell said. “When I kind of take inventory of the assets, I see we have a lot of live music happening here, and it’s happening organically, like around every corner.”

Downtown-area arts and cultural institutions pump around $118 million into the economy, according to a study commissioned by the corporation. Arlington also gained a state designation as a “music-friendly community” in December.

So far, 18 venues have signed on, including Levitt Pavilion, Arlington Music Hall, Texas Live!, Maverick’s Sports Grill, J. Gilligan’s, Create Arlington, Grease Monkey Burger Shop, Legal Draft Beer Co., Inclusion Coffee, Cartel Taco Bar, Old School Pizza Tavern, Hershey’s Palace, 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge, On Tap, Growl Records, Hurtado Barbecue and Urban Alchemy.

Greg Gardner, owner of Grease Monkey and Cartel Taco Bar, said his venues have slowly returned to normal operations and hours over the past several months. Cartel and Legal Draft will cohost an artisan market from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

“It will be really cool to now have a huge event with more opportunities for those artists to be seen and get out and play,” Gardner said.

Headliners who have signed on include Bobby Pulido with Monica Saldivar, Jamestown Revival and Dan Cavanagh Quartet featuring Grammy nominee Remy Le Bouef. A full list of acts is available at ramblinroadsfest.com/lineup and may change as the festival adds more venues and artists.

Concert tickets range from $45 for a single-day pass, $100 for all three days and $250 for exclusive amenities, including special performances and a private bar. Children under 6 years old can get in free, and tickets are half-price for children ages 6 through 12. Seperate tickets are available for a gospel brunch hosted by the Franklin Imagine Group, set for Oct. 3.

The festival includes a handful of free events, including a classic car show Oct. 2 in Vandergriff Town Center and a youth talent competition Oct. 3. at Arlington Music Hall.