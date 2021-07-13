Police say man shot in Arlington drove away from scene, died after involvement in major accident

Police are investigating the death of a man in Arlington they believe was killed in a domestic disturbance shooting Monday night, according to a news release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Yonah Tervell Otieno, 36, who Arlington police said was shot in the 5800 block of Willow Branch Drive Monday evening.

Police were responding to a shooting call at that address when they received another call about a major accident, according to the release. When officers arrived at the scene of the accident they found Otieno in the 5800 block of Twin Willows Drive.

Investigators believe Otieno was shot at the Willow Branch Drive location before driving away and getting involved in the major accident. He was transported to the hospital where medical examiner records indicate he died in an operating room.

Police said the suspect, another adult man, stayed at the original location of the shooting and is cooperating with investigators. They did not identify that man or indicate whether he may be facing any charges, nor have investigators released any information on what might have led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident, according to the release.