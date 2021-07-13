Arlington

Police say man shot in Arlington drove away from scene, died after involvement in major accident

Police are investigating the death of a man in Arlington they believe was killed in a domestic disturbance shooting Monday night, according to a news release.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Yonah Tervell Otieno, 36, who Arlington police said was shot in the 5800 block of Willow Branch Drive Monday evening.

Police were responding to a shooting call at that address when they received another call about a major accident, according to the release. When officers arrived at the scene of the accident they found Otieno in the 5800 block of Twin Willows Drive.

Investigators believe Otieno was shot at the Willow Branch Drive location before driving away and getting involved in the major accident. He was transported to the hospital where medical examiner records indicate he died in an operating room.

Police said the suspect, another adult man, stayed at the original location of the shooting and is cooperating with investigators. They did not identify that man or indicate whether he may be facing any charges, nor have investigators released any information on what might have led up to the shooting.

Police are still investigating the incident, according to the release.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service