Tarrant Area Food Bank plans mass distribution event ‘Meals for Moms’ at AT&T Stadium

The ongoing COVID pandemic is still driving the need for food as people struggle to get back on their feet.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is partnering with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys and the Arlington Police and Fire departments to hold a Meals for Moms Mega Mobile Market.

The event is scheduled for AT&T Stadium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The food giveaway will be in Lot 4, which is directly east of the stadium near the corner of Cowboys Way and AT&T Way.

Michael Polydoroff, a spokesman for the food bank, said in an email to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the nonprofit is giving out 40 percent more food than in past years.

“Recent Feeding America studies (released in March) have shown that in our 13 county service area there are nearly 550,000 persons dealing with food insecurity,” he said.

The Mega Mobile Market is designed to help anyone in need from people who are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic to families who want to provide a Mother’s Day meal.

According to a news release from the food bank, the Meals for Moms event will help an estimated 2,000 to 4,000 families.

This event is taking place after a record-setting food distribution last November where over 9,000 families received 778,090 pounds of Thanksgiving-related food and other groceries.