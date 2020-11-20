Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Fort Worth

More than 9,000 seek Thanksgiving boxes from Tarrant Area Food Bank at AT&T Stadium

The Tarrant Area Food Bank distributed food to more than 9,000 families Friday morning at AT&T Stadium.

Julie Butner, president and CEO of the food bank, said 9,154 families received 85 pounds of food each, including turkey or chicken. The number is almost double what the nonprofit expected.

“We were totally surprised by the outcome,” Butner said. “The most we’d ever done was 3,000 families.”

Butner praised the community effort, which she credited for helping so many people.

There were 10 lines of cars, and volunteers made sure the lines moved quickly.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“People didn’t have to wait for a long time in their cars with their children,” Butner said. “They didn’t have to wait overnight.”

The Tarrant Area Food Bank collaborated with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, The Big Good, MW Logistics and the Baptist Ministers Union to put on the event.

“There is definitely a high need right now because of the coronavirus, the economic downturn and people losing their jobs. This is just a record year. We’ve never seen anything like this in our history,” Butner said.

Profile Image of Elizabeth Campbell
Elizabeth Campbell
With my guide dog Barbara, I keep tabs on growth, economic development and other issues in Northeast Tarrant cities and other communities near Fort Worth. I’ve been a reporter at the Star-Telegram for 34 years.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service