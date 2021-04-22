Upscale resort along Trinity River would connect golfers to courses and nature trails

Golf Center of Arlington owner Mauricio Galante plans to build an 85,207-square-foot upscale hotel centered around his driving range and the West Fork of the Trinity River.

A golf center owner in North Arlington is teeing up plans for a boutique hotel to connect guests with nearby courses and nature trails.

Golf Center of Arlington, nestled in a bend along the Trinity River’s West Fork, has received of attention since Mauricio Galante and his wife, Larissa Vilela, bought the property in 2014. Along with multiple awards for facility quality from the Golf Range Association of America, a scene from “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” was filmed there but it didn’t make the cut.

Now, Galante wants to attract travelers looking for a sporty outdoor respite to his range, as well as the entertainment district, Texas Rangers Golf Club and River Legacy Park. One percent of revenue from River Park Hotel and Golf Center, a four-story, 85,207-square-foot upscale resort, will go toward the River Legacy Foundation, and the business will partner with the park’s science center for child-centered interactive learning.

Galante said in a phone interview the resort is designed both for those seeking entertainment-filled trips, as well as people looking to improve their golf game. Additionally, he added, the city has a demand for boutique hotels.

“I want to build something to complement the market mix and attract a new segment of tourists who come out for sports,” Galante said.

City officials will take up Galante’s request to rezone his property Tuesday, April 27.

Hotel plans have changed considerably since Galante presented his proposal to planning and zoning commissioners in July. Along the bureaucratic process, Galante and his team have added solar panels to the roof, replaced outdoor walkways with balconies and widened the lobby. The front of the hotel building and restaurant were also redesigned.

Galante said the process helped brainstorm a better hotel.

“I’m amazed at what we came up with, with everybody’s feedback,” he said.

If approved, hotel construction is planned for September or October.