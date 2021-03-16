Reward increased to $10K for hit-and-run driver who killed 80-year-old in Arlington

A reward has increased to $10,000 for information on a hit-and-run driver accused of killing an 80-year-old Arlington man he checked for mail in January.

The reward offered by Oak Farms Dairy is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect accused of killing Roy Smith.

Arlington police also are scheduled to release surveillance video of the suspect vehicle at a news conference Tuesday morning.

On the afternoon of Jan. 30, 2021, a truck struck and killed Smith as he checked his mail near his Arlington home, and its driver left the scene without stopping, police said.

Smith was hit about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2021, in the 900 block of East Timberview Lane in Arlington, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He may have been struck near his mailbox and dragged down the road, Arlington police said.

Another person driving saw Smith in the road and called police.

Smith’s wife said that he walked outside to check the mail and did not return. When she looked from a window about 10 to 15 minutes later, she noticed police and firefighters a few houses down.

Arlington police have released a photo of a vehicle of interest. Police want to talk to the driver of a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. The front right door, hood, and both front left and right quarter panels are a lighter color (possibly primer colored), while rest of the pickup is a darker color.

Anyone with information to call Investigator Joe Shipp at 817-575-8602. A person with a tip can offer it anonymously by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.