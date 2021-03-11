‘All eyes are on us,’ Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams says, after these accomplishments

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, shown in this file photo, discussed city developments in 2020 as part of his last state of the city address on Thursday. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams said the city should take advantage of its momentum gained over his six years in office, especially as businesses and localities regain their footing lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams, in his final state of the city address Thursday, fielded questions from Jay Warren, city communication and legislative affairs director, during a two-hour Facebook Live stream. Topics included COVID response, transportation, tourism and economic development.

“The stature of our community has risen to be one of the top cities in America and all eyes are on us,” Williams said.

Williams recalled economic boons from his first couple of years as mayor, including D.R. Horton’s move back to Arlington from Fort Worth’ s Sundance Square in 2015 and voter approval of Globe Life Field in 2016. The deal, he said, kept the Rangers in the city.

“I am looking forward to Arlington being the destination between Orlando and Vegas,” Williams said.

He also touched on the city’s resilience during the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, noting the outreach among communities, nonprofits and faith-based groups, as well as the city’s vaccination efforts that received praise from leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott.

Williams was also one of several mayors President Joe Biden consulted in February regarding his recently passed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package — a deal that Williams and other leaders said must provide assistance to hurting local economies.

Tom Cochran, CEO and director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, described Williams as a respected and vocal member of the group in pre-recorded comments.

“When Jeff Williams opens his mouth to speak, the room is hushed,” Cochran said. “They shut up, they listen to him, they learn from him and they act.”

The program, offered virtually due to the pandemic, took a personal note at the end, when staff presented Williams a compilation of fellow leaders and community figures thanking him for his work, including former police chief Will Johnson and Devan Allen, Precinct 2 Tarrant County Commissioner.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, who is not seeking re-election after a decade in office, complimented Williams’ “calm and quiet demeanor” and business sense.

“You and I are both going out at the same time,” Price said. “It’s been such a pleasure working with you.”

Arlington voters will decide Williams’ successor from an eight-person candidate pool this spring, as Williams cannot seek re-election under term limits. Early voting will run from April 19 through April 27, and election day is May 1.