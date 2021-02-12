Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams attends White House meeting on local COVID-19 response

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams discussed local coronavirus relief priorities at the White House on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, as President Joe Biden attempts to drum up support for his $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package. Williams was one of nine mayors and governors in the meeting. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

President Joe Biden consulted several city and state officials, including Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, in Washington on Friday about how the federal government can best help local COVID-19 response and vaccination rollout.

Biden made the pitch for his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package to a bipartisan group of nine mayors and governors from around the country Friday morning. The most important part of his plan, Biden said in the meeting, is distributing enough vaccine and providing economic aid to states. However, he asked members of the group for their input, as key decision-makers in local response.

“I think the federal government has a major role to play here,” Biden said. “But these are the folks that are on the ground dealing with it every single, solitary day. And they see the failings and they see the successes when they occur.”

The relief package, titled the American Rescue Plan, calls for a national vaccination program, $1,400 checks to those who qualify and economic support for small businesses. Biden also wants to send $350 billion to local, state and territorial governments for increased testing, vaccine rollout, reopening schools and compensating front-line public workers.

Williams was not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon. However, other leaders in the meeting said in a White House press briefing that the meeting provided a chance to discuss the priorities of Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the bipartisan state and local delegation on different aspects of the package.

“Everybody focused on how to solve the problem,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Arlington’s Office of Emergency Management has received praise from city and state officials for its vaccine distribution at Esports Stadium Arlington. Workers at 1200 Ballpark Way had administered over 52,000 first- and second-dose vaccinations as of Tuesday, according to the fire department Facebook page.

Vaccinations at the site remain open only to emergency and medical employees, people 65 and up and those more predisposed to severe illnesses who have received an appointment time and location from Tarrant County Public Health.