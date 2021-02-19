Arlington

What was that eerie sound near Lake Arlington? Officials say this plant is likely cause

A loud noise was reported near Lake Arlington early Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
An east Fort Worth power plant is the likely culprit of an eerie, howl-like wake-up call residents reported Friday morning, Arlington officials said.

Twitter users, including breaking news account DFW Scanner, first reported the noise, heard near Lake Arlington.

An Arlington Police spokesperson said the sound likely came from a West Fort Worth power plant. District 4 City Councilmember Andrew Piel said on Facebook the city’s assessment found the sound may have come from the Handley Power Plant in east Fort Worth, on the other side of the lake.

“Can confirm that there is nothing at Arlington’s Pierce Burch Water plant,” Piel wrote.

Representatives with Exelon Power, which owns the Fort Worth plant at 6604 E Rosedale St., were not immediately available for comment Friday morning.

