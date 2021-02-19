Union Pacific train derails south of downtown Fort Worth, officials say

A Union Pacific train derailed south of downtown Fort Worth on Thursday night, causing eight railcars carrying mixed freight to overturn, the company said.

There were no passengers and no injuries, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The derailment occurred around 10 p.m. near the Tower 55 rail intersection south of downtown, one of the nation’s busiest train intersections. Eight cars were involved in the derailment and no hazardous material was involved, according to Elizabeth Graham, a Union Pacific spokesperson.

Fort Worth officers responded to the scene of the derailment and confirmed cargo fell from a train car, police said.

Crews were working Friday morning on cleaning up debris and re-railing the cars, Graham said in an email. Union Pacific expects this process to be finished Friday.

Union Pacific is investigating the cause of the derailment, Graham said.

The incident came after snow and ice covered Fort Worth earlier in the week, and the combination of above-freezing temperatures Thursday and below-freezing temperatures Thursday night led to some re-freezing.