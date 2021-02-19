Man accused of assembling explosive devices in his Hurst apartment

A Hurst man who reportedly was active in manufacturing explosive devices in his apartment was arrested Thursday afternoon at the complex, Hurst police said.

Explosive materials were found in the apartment and adjacent residents were evacuated from their homes.

Hurst police did not provide details on the type of explosives or a motive.

Hurst police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Nicholas Lloyd Nelson.

An investigation began Wednesday after Hurst police received information that a resident at the Valley Oaks Apartments, 101 E. Pipeline Road, was assembling explosive devices.

Hurst detectives quickly investigated the report, corroborated the information and obtained a search warrant for the apartment.

Hurst police began surveillance and Nelson was arrested Thursday afternoon as he exited his apartment.

Members of the Northeast Fire Department Association bomb squad arrived, searched the apartment and discovered the explosive materials.

As of Thursday night, Hurst authorities were trying to determine how to destroy the explosive materials.