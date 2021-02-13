Man killed in single-vehicle crash Friday night on E. I-20 in Arlington, police say

A man was killed Friday night in a crash on E. I-20 in Arlington, TX, after police say he lost control of his pickup truck and struck a concrete barrier.

The man, whose identity wasn’t immediately released, was pronounced at the scene, police said in a news release Saturday morning. There was no one else in the truck with him.

Investigators haven’t ruled out weather as a factor in the crash, considering there was a light mist at the time, police said. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth warned even light freezing drizzle Friday into Saturday could become dangerous with below-freezing temperatures, turning to ice.

Police responded around 10:05 p.m. Friday to the crash in the 800 block of E I-20, in the eastbound lanes. Officers determined the man’s pick-up truck left the roadway, striking the inside concrete wall, police said. That caused the pickup to overturn.

The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identity pending notification of next of kin.