Dallas officer struck, killed by suspected drunk driver early Saturday, police say

A Dallas police officer died early Saturday after a suspected drunk driver struck him at a high rate of speed as he was standing outside of the scene of an earlier crash, the department announced.

The officer, whose identity wasn’t released, was taken to Baylor Hospital, where he died, police said in a news release.

The driver, a 32-year-old man whose identity wasn’t released, didn’t suffer any injuries and was taken into custody with charges pending. He was determined to be intoxicated after the incident, police said.

Chief Eddie Garcia said in a tweet Saturday morning, “Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family. Godspeed my brother.”

The officer was blocking off the scene of a crash in north Dallas around 1:45 a.m., in the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane, police said. He was standing outside of his marked patrol car, police said, which had its emergency lights flashing.

A four-door Kia Forte, travelling at a high rate of speed, crashed into the officer, police said.

There was a woman in the car with the man who was uninjured, police said. Investigators were interviewing her Saturday morning.

An officer tweeted by Garcia on Saturday morning showed a line of officers standing outside of a hospital, lifting their right arms to their foreheads in military salutes, as the officer’s body was taken away on a stretcher. The stretcher was draped in an American flag.