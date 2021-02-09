Man killed early Tuesday in crash on State Highway 360 in Arlington, police say

A man was killed on Highway 360 in Arlington, TX Tuesday when his vehicle went into construction lanes and he crashed into a crane truck, police said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was killed on State Highway 360 in Arlington early Tuesday when his car drifted into a construction zone and crashed into the back of a crane truck, police said.

The man’s identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Arlington officers responded around 2:25 a.m. to a crash on northbound State Highway 260 near the Abram Street exit, according to Brenda Van Sickle, a police spokesman. They observed two lanes were closed off for construction work and two were open, she said in an email.

A vehicle left the open lanes and went into the construction zone, where it struck the back of a crane struck, she said.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, she said.

All lanes of northbound State Highway 360 were closed as investigators inspected the scene, with traffic being diverted onto a service road, Van Sickle said. Lanes were re-opened by 8 a.m.

Police are investigating what caused him to move into the closed lanes.