$3 million crime lab and police station planned for this spot in north Arlington

The Arlington City Council on Tuesday approved nearly a $3 million deal to purchase land for a police substation, evidence storage and crime lab facility on the north side of the city.

The city will pay nearly $3 million cash to purchase the land at 1715 E. Lamar Blvd. to use as a police substation, evidence storage and crime lab facility. The new location will also serve as a vehicle impound unit. City Council unanimously approved the deal between leaders and property owner Gary Walker of Grow the Lamar Way, LLC.

The 40,465 square foot property sold for around $70 per square foot. The city will renovate the existing building onsite, a former antique mall with recently renovated roofing and utilities. Comparatively, the price tag for building the facility would have cost up to $450 per square foot and surpassed the $6 million residents approved in the 2018 bond election for the project.

“We can achieve the evidence (storage facility), but we can also achieve a future request that would have come in regards to the North service substation,” said Jim Parajon, deputy city manager.

The evidence storage and crime lab will take up 20,000 square feet, according to city plans. The rest will be for the station, code compliance and future needs. Officials estimate construction could be finished by late 2022.

Council members applauded the decision and location. Helen Moise, District 1 councilmember representing the area, said the station would improve police presence near the entertainment district for weekend events as well as provide a buffer between neighborhoods and attractions.

“I want everyone to know how pleased I am with this location,” Moise said during the afternoon meeting Tuesday.

Raul Gonzalez, District 2 councilmember, suggested opening part of the property for commercial use. The site boasts expansive parking space, some of which, he argued, businesses could utilize.

The amount of processed evidence grows by about 6% annually, with items stored throughout the Ott Cribbs Safety Center in closets, conference rooms and offices, as well as in a former jail block, according to the city.

Tarrant Appraisal District lists the property value as $1.5 million. Parajon said the agency usually lists commercial property at a lesser value than its true value.

Chris Dobson, who called in opposition of the deal, asked whether the city considered creating separate facilities for the crime lab and about the appraised value. Although the city considered creating two separate facilities, Parajon said, the price tag was higher than the deal approved Tuesday evening.

The city will seek design proposals and secure contracts in the spring.