Texas Rangers Youth Ballpark the sought-after site for National Medal of Honor Museum

The highly anticipated National Medal of Honor Museum could be built where the Texas Rangers Youth Ballpark stands, following an approved deal between the city of Arlington and the Texas Rangers.

Under the arrangement unanimously approved Tuesday by the city council, the city will provide the Rangers $1.375 million for capital improvements to Globe Life Park and release the team from paying the last five payments owed to the city. The deal clears way for the museum at the intersection of Nolan Ryan Expressway and AT&T Way. The Texas Rangers Foundation will pay $100,000 to build or renovate a new youth ballpark site as part of the deal.

The Rangers owed $3.2 million in remaining payments, according to city documents. The remaining balance would have gone towards the city’s Innovation/Venture Capital Fund. City Manager Trey Yelverton said the city did not lose money by releasing the Rangers from their obligation.

“It’s really a zero-cost item to the city, but it really is a foregone cost item to the city,” He said.

The agreement allows the city to terminate its lease with the team, which would not have expired until 2054, so it may lease with the National Medal of Honor Foundation.

The National Medal of Honor Museum is scheduled to open in 2024.