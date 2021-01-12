The rodeo will go on at this high-stakes event in March at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium

Shad Mayfield, of Clovis, New Mexico, won the tie-down roping title and $603,000 at The American in March 2020 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. RFD-TV's The American

The world’s highest-paying weekend rodeo is on for 2021.

The eighth annual RFD-TV’s The American Rodeo has been scheduled for March 6-7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and the payout to competitors will be $2.3 million.

“It’s great for the cowboys and that’s what we’re doing this for,” said Randy Bernard, The American’s chief executive officer. “There are too many big events that have been canceled (because of the coronavirus pandemic). I’m beyond thrilled that we’re going to be able to produce this event for the cowboys in the winter quarter when they need it.”

For the third consecutive year, The American will be part of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association/Women’s Professional Rodeo Association circuit. Some of the earnings will count toward the world title races.

The American, which began in 2014, was the brainchild of Bernard, the former chief executive officer of RFD-TV and the Professional Bull Riders. It has also been backed by Patrick Gottsch, the founder of RFD-TV and the Cowboy Channel.

Over the past seven years, The American/The American Semifinals combined has paid $20 million to prize-winning competitors, Bernard said.

Individual competitors have earned big bucks. For example, Richmond Champion clinched the bareback riding title in 2014 and earned $1.1 million. He was a Tarleton State student at the time.

During last year’s edition, tie-down roping champion Shad Mayfield earned $603,000. Wyatt Casper clinched the saddle bronc riding title and pocketed $603,000.

With pandemic restrictions, about 16,000 seats in AT&T Stadium will be available for fans during each performance. Tickets will be sold in seating pods of 2, 4, or 6.

The American Rodeo Semifinals is scheduled for March 3-5 at Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 am. Friday for both The American and The American Semifinals. Tickets for The American Rodeo can be purchased on SeatGeek.com. The American Semifinals tickets can be purchased at cowtowncoliseum.com.