Security guard wounded in exchange of gunfire with suspects at Arlington complex

A security guard was wounded Thursday evening after security guards and an Arlington police officer exchanged gunfire with several suspects at an Arlington apartment complex.

The guard suffered a minor gunshot wound and no other injuries were reported in the incident which occurred at Las Lomas Apartments in the 800 block of Timberlake Drive in Arlington.

Patrol officers detained three people near the shooting, but the suspects involved in the shooting fled in a vehicle.

Initially, Arlington police responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Arlington Memorial Hospital just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

Arlington police determined the victim had been shot at the Las Lomas Apartments and an officer went to the complex to check surveillance footage.

The officer was inside the leasing office with two security guards reviewing the surveillance video when they heard multiple gunshots in the complex.

As they went to investigate, a suspect or possibly several suspects fired at the Arlington officer and the security guards, Arlington police said.

The security guards and Arlington officer returned fire.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Arlington Detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325 or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.