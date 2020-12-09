Arlington Margarita Society asks for help after COVID interrupts toy drive

When it comes to gathering toys to donate to families in need, an Arlington charity usually has a ball taking on the task. This year, though, the group is asking for a little more help after the coronavirus pandemic halted celebrations and toy drives.

The Arlington Margarita Society is known for its annual indoor celebrations. In exchange for a $30 toy for children ages 5-13, ball-goers can sip cocktails and dance to live band performances. At its peak, the group has collected as many as 1,350 toys from one event, according to Kris Landrith, a founding Margarita Society director and attorney.

The group, however, held two toy drives and outdoor music events in lieu of its normal ball due to COVID-19. During the events at Texas Live and the Levitt Pavilion, the Margarita Society accrued around 400 toys.

“That’s really low,” Landrith said.

The group is asking for as many toy donations as possible through Saturday. The Margarita Society will hand off donations to the Arlington Police Association’s Santa Cops program. Santa Cops, held on behalf of Arlington Police, will distribute the toys to families in need before Christmas day.

Officer Carla Strauser said donations will especially benefit those who lost relatives or livelihoods due to the pandemic or lost their homes to the tornado that ripped through Arlington the week of Thanksgiving.

“Just to give them something extra will help them out and make a bad year a little better,” she said.

The Arlington Margarita Society has held balls for charity since 1983 after a handful of directors noticed a similar event gain prominence in Dallas. Since then, the group has collected millions of dollars worth of toys through its yearly events, according to the organization handbook.

“They’re just wonderful to work with,” Strauser said. “They’re the reason we have what we can do and get the families something so they can celebrate Christmas.”

Those wishing to donate can call Landrith at 817-226-1100 and deliver donations to his office at 601 W. Abram St. The Margarita Society’s Amazon Wishlist and donation page is also available on its website, arlingtonmargaritasociety.org.

The Santa Cops program is also accepting donations at Arlington police stations.