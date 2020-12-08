Flying to a city with travel restrictions? American Airlines will send you a COVID test

American Airlines now offers at-home COVID tests for passengers on domestic flights to cities with travel restrictions.

The Fort Worth-based airline announced Tuesday that it would make the tests available for purchase beginning Wednesday (Dec. 9) on U.S. flights departing on or after Saturday (Dec. 12). The test kits are manufactured by LetsGetChecked and will cost travelers an additional $129, a spokeswoman said.

“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” Alison Taylor, American chief customer officer, said in a news release. “As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience.”

With each state setting its own pandemic safeguards, it may be difficult for travelers to know what to expect at their destination. In some states, travelers can expect to be questioned about their health or required to quarantine upon arrival.

Destinations such as Chicago, Hawaii and New York all have travel restrictions.

Here’s how LetsGetChecked works:

Travelers can order an at-home test while booking their flights. (Ordering at least five days before travel will improve the chances your test kit will arrive on time.)

Once you have the kit, perform a nasal swab at home then return the test kit by Next Day Air mail. Results are available within 48 hours.

For destinations where in-person observation is required for COVID testing, officials at LetsGetChecked say a company representative can be made available to observe the testing virtually, and relay the results to health care providers in the destination city.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with American Airlines and the opportunity to support their proactive safety measures,” Peter Foley, LetsGetChecked chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Our at-home COVID-19 test exemplifies our mission to empower people to take an active role in their health whilst also allowing for a safe return to travel during this challenging time.”

American Airlines officials say their company is the first air carrier to introduce pre-flight testing for travel within the U.S., including Puerto Rico.