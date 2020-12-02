Arlington Christmas parade sidelined due to COVID. Here are other ways to celebrate.

Arlington’s annual Holiday Lights Parade is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with virtual events and activities planned instead, event organizers announced Wednesday morning.

Instead of the traditional march through downtown Arlington to light the city’s Christmas tree, several Christmas activities and a pre-recorded Christmas tree lighting will be available online, according to a city press release.

“While it is disappointing that we will not be coming together in person this year, we do want to make sure our community is healthy and safe,” said Elle Stubbs, parade organizer.

Virtual events will be shared on the event’s Facebook page. Activities include Christmas carol sing-alongs, children’s games and story time with Mayor Jeff Williams. The city’s 65-foot tree adorned with red and silver ornaments will remain lit throughout the month near Levitt Pavilion in Founders Plaza.

The parade has run since 2002, featuring in recent years over 100 parade entries, according to the event website.

The event is the latest to move online due to public health concerns. The Texas Christkindl market, another popular event in Arlington featuring artisan vendors, is available online through Dec. 23.

Luminova Holidays, a lights festival at Globe Life Field, is open through Jan. 3. Six Flags Over Texas will run its annual Holiday in the Park event through Jan. 4.