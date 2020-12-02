National Finals Rodeo not only show in Fort Worth. Here’s a guide to other NFR events

The bulls and the blood, the dust and the mud are in town this week and next for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, which is taking place at Globe Life Field this year after the Las Vegas staple was relocated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Metroplex hasn’t exactly bucked the novel coronavirus. A new wave appears to be settling in just in time for the first go-round Thursday night in Arlington and for the NFR Experience in Fort Worth.

Tarrant County Public Health officials have repeatedly warned residents to stay home and to avoid gathering. Those warnings included a text sent Nov. 25 to 800,000 county residents urging people to stay home, to wear a face mask and to only have Thanksgiving celebrations with their household as coronavirus continues to surge.

Still, all ancillary events are a go, though, with mask mandates and social distancing required. While bronc and bull riders are shooting to hold on for eight seconds, all in attendance at the NFR and the NFR Experience should be shooting to be six feet apart.

The PRCA Convention is under way at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel, and the area around the Fort Worth Convention Center will become home to the NFR Experience beginning Thursday.

The biggest events there will be Cowboy Christmas and the Downtown Roundup. The Stetson Country Christmas is being held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. The Cowboy Carnival will take place in the Stockyards.

Below is a handy guide to the events taking place in Fort Worth and Arlington beginning Thursday and running through Dec. 12.

It’s Christmas

If the introduction didn’t give it away, there’s a pretty robust Christmas theme during the NFR.

Cowboy Christmas: Running daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center, it’s the official gift show of the NFR, with all sorts of western-lifestyle vendors setting up shop.

There’s entertainment, too. NFR Central will have acoustic music performances, autograph sessions with rodeo contestants and musicians, and giveaways and contests.

Over on the Rodeo Live Stage, featuring multiple live performances by Flint Rasmussen, the Professional Bull Riders official entertainer, and his “Outside the Barrel” show beginning at noon daily, and Cowboy Revival with Shane Minor at 1:15 p.m.

Best of all, admission is free.

Country Christmas: Just up the road at the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., even more vendors will be posting up their wares at the Country Christmas. (It’s another free event.) There will also be the Twombley Horse Sale, one of the largest horse sales in the country, Thursday and Friday; “Live With Lucia,” a daily talk show hosted by Anthony Lucia and guests from the rodeo and music world; and live music.

Party time

Downtown Roundup: This area, just outside the Convention Center, is more for the early birds, as it runs from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Local musicians will be playing, and TX Whiskey will be setting up a bar Thursday and Friday and again Dec. 11 and 12.

Hooey Fest: The nightly NFR after party is not a load of hooey. It runs each day from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Cowtown Coliseum, and features the largest NFR watch party.

More music

Billy Bob’s Texas has some quality acts hitting its main stage during the NFR, beginning Thursday as Travis Tritt comes to town and on Friday as the Bellamy Brothers let their love flow. (Tickets range from $16-$28.) Stoney Larue is scheduled for Saturday, and he’ll be followed by Cody Johnson with the Rockin’ CJB Experience on Tuesday and Justin Moore on Wednesday.

Pat Green has shows set for Dec. 10-11, a tribute to the late Charlie Daniels is also scheduled for Dec. 10, and Wade Bowen closes it out Dec. 12.

All shows are at 10 p.m., except for the Daniels tribute, which is a fundraiser that begins at 11:30 a.m.

Not the only show in town

NCHA World Championship Futurity: Don’t forget about the National Cutting Horse Association. The Futurity, one of the NHCA’s jewel events, started Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 13 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. The event for 3-year-old cutting horses is open to the public until the finals Dec. 11-13.

Junior World Finals Rodeo: Competitors ages 7-19 are also on the move from Las Vegas. They will compete Thursday through Dec. 13 at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Stockyards. A daily ticket costs $10 with a maximum crown of 1,100, and events start at 7:30 a.m. until mid-afternoon. From 3 p.m.-4 p.m., Cowtown Coliseum will host some good ol’ mutton bustin’.

Ultimate Bullfighters: The inaugural Fort Worth Championship begins Thursday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, with tickets $25-$35. The Ultimate Bullfighters bill themselves as “one of the fastest-growing action sports.” What could possibly go wrong?

Traffic warning

One final note on downtown traffic: Roads will be closed that normally are not, and closures will rotate.

Thursday-Sunday: Main Street, between 8th and 9th Streets, all day; 9th Street between Houston and Commerce Streets, all day.

Monday-Dec. 9: Main Street, between 8th and 9th Streets, all day; 9th Street between Houston and Commerce Streets, 3:30 p.m. each day.

Dec. 10-13: Main Street, between 8th and 9th Streets, all day; 9th Street between Houston and Commerce Streets.