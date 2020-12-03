Teen killed two men as his father tried to stop fight in Arlington, warrant says

A dispute over a girl led to the shooting deaths of two men Wednesday and the wounding of a third man, Arlington police said Thursday.

One of the victims had arrived at an Arlington home to fight another man because that man had sent the victim’s girlfriend a social media request, Arlington police said.

A 17-year-old from Arlington who was detained at the scene just after the shooting was arrested and faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Arlington police identified the suspect as Lorenzo Armstrong Jr., who was in the Arlington Jail on Thursday.

“We are thankful for the quick response by patrol officers and detectives to bring this horrible incident to quick resolution,” said Arlington Interim Police Chief Kevin Kolbye in a news release. “We continue to work this case and encourage anyone with additional information to come forward.”

Authorities had not released the names of the victims as of Thursday.

The shooting was reported at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Tennessee Trail in Arlington.

An arrest warrant stated that a victim went to the address to fight a relative who had contacted his girlfriend on social media. That victim had two friends with him.

That relative told Arlington detectives he was asleep at the Armstrong’s Arlington home when heard knocking on the door. Armstrong said he opened the door and he was immediately punched by the victim later identified as a cousin.

The victim and the relative walked outside where the victim beat up his relative, Arlington police. Armstrong’s father went to the scene in an attempt to stop the fighting, police said.

Witnesses had reported that a group of men had been fighting before multiple gunshots were heard.

Detectives later determined that Armstrong had gone to an alley to assist his father, who was trying to break up a fight between nephews.

Armstrong’s father repeatedly tried to talk the victim from fighting, explaining to him they were all family, according to the warrant.

Armstrong’s father pushed the victim, causing the victim to drop a handgun, Arlington police said.

Armstrong is accused of picking up the handgun and shooting at the victims.

When they arrived, Arlington police found three men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to local hospitals where two of them died. A third man was shot in the leg, Arlington police said.

At the scene, Armstrong, his father and the relative who had been beaten up were detained.