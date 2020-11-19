Arlington
Early voting for Arlington City Council runoff set to begin Thanksgiving week
Arlington voters have one more election to decide in 2020 as early voting in a City Council runoff election begins Monday, Nov. 23.
All voters in the city can cast their ballot in the race for District 7 City Council member, a seat that serves the city at-large. First-time candidate Antoine Lane is running against Incumbent Victoria Farrar-Myers, who has held the seat since 2016.
Neither candidate received the majority of the 101,501 votes cast in the November general election. Farrar-Myers received 48,379 votes, or 47.66%, and Lane received 20,574 votes, or 20.27%.
The District 7 race was the most crowded city contest, as residents for the first time in recent history voted for Council members during a November election. Candidates Chris “Dobi” Dobson received 17,513 votes, or 17.25%, and Hunter Crow received 15,035 votes, or 14.81%.
Early voting ends at 7 p.m. Dec. 4. For more information on early voting hours and locations, visit Tarrant County’s website. Election day is Dec. 8.
Farrar-Myers’ platforms include strengthening neighborhoods, street and transportation improvement, fostering small business development, responsible use of taxpayer dollars and supporting public safety officers.
Lane is running in support of a $500 million investment in economic development to support Black residents, inner-city transportation solutions for Arlington and surrounding areas, and improving education.
