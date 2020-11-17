Arlington Council has updated its tree ordinance, but the conversation isn’t over yet

Arlington City Council approved updates to its tree ordinance, while putting off discussion on proposals to raise fees for destroying oak trees unique to the city.

Representatives voted 8-0, with District 1 Councilperson Helen Moise absent, to reward developers who save post oaks, blackjack oaks or Texas oaks on their property while penalizing those who destroy them. The species are three in the Cross Timbers ecoregion, which runs from central Texas through North Texas, Oklahoma and into southeastern Kansas.

Two developers, TJ Moore and Howard Porteus, spoke in support of the measure, and 33 nonspeakers called in support.

The ordinance was met with criticism during the Council’s Nov. 10 meeting, when one developer recommended pulling several of the ordinance’s proposed changes. Council also received an email from Green Arlington Foundation criticizing the input city employees sought from developers.

“We didn’t reach everyone, but it wasn’t for lack of trying,” said Sheri Capehart, District 2 Council member.

Council also voted 8-0 to table discussion and votes on a proposal to raise the tree replacement fee for developers to $135 per caliper inch, a measurement landscapers use to determine trunk diameter.

In emails to city government, multiple developers urged the city to reconsider the hike amid COVID-19 and to avoid overpenalizing thickly wooded vacant commercial land.