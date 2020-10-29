Arlington callers warned police of gorilla-sized creature. It was a Halloween costume.

Perhaps the callers alerting law enforcement authorities of an animal outdoors in Arlington on Wednesday night were unfamiliar with gorillas’ size or the approaching holiday.

Arlington police said that about 9 p.m. Wednesday the department received about dozen calls about an unknown creature that was 7-9 feet tall and as big as a gorilla, with “spikes and five legs,” making its way down East Arkansas Avenue near Collins Street.

Police civilian employees who respond to non-emergency calls were dispatched to investigate.

Josh Zuniga and Greg Fues arrived and found the creature, which turned out to be a man in a Halloween costume that required him to walk on stilts, police said.

“My bad. I did not mean to cause a disturbance,” the man said, according to a police service assistant’s body-worn camera video.

