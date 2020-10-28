Need a laugh? Watch this raccoon evade capture as he runs through a Texas high school.

What happens when a raccoon gets inside a high school? Chaos, mostly.

This was the lesson a handful of teachers learned Thursday, when one of the furry creatures found his way inside Euless Trinity High School. At least seven staff members and an animal control officer chased the raccoon through the empty hallways for much longer than they would probably like to admit.

In a sped-up video reminiscent of a Scooby Doo chase scene, the masked intruder runs through the halls, dodging feet and an animal control lasso. At one point, a staff member tries to gently trip the raccoon and ends up pulling a series of moves that would make a pro soccer player proud. Finally, one wise pursuer opens a door to the outside, and the critter runs to freedom.

Principal Mike Harris edited surveillance footage to capture the cat-and-mouse — or, I guess, teacher-and-raccoon — chase.

In the raccoon’s defense, maybe he was just trying to get an education.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.