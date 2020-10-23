Man arrested in connection with attack of woman in Mansfield residential driveway

A 32-year-old Mansfield man was in custody Friday and accused of attacking a woman earlier this week in a Mansfield driveway.

Mansfield police and agents with the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Alquitarius Jordan on Thursday in Mansfield.

Jordan was taken into custody without incident in the 800 block of E. Dallas St. in Mansfield.

Tips led to Jordan’s arrest, Mansfield police said, after Mansfield detectives released photographs of a suspect taken by a surveillance camera.

“I am thankful for vigilant citizens in our community who provided information that led to the identification and arrest of the suspect,” said Mansfield Police Chief Tracy Aaron in a news release. “Teamwork bolsters our public safety efforts to make a stronger community.”

The Mansfield man faces a charge of assault with bodily injury and unlawful restraint. He also was being held on a parole violation and three traffic warrants out of Grand Prairie

Jordan was in the Mansfield Jail Friday.

The assault occurred about 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Kay Lynn Street in Mansfield.

A woman told Mansfield police she was exiting her car when she saw an unknown man crouching near the back of her car.

At some point, the suspect began to assault her, causing minor injuries, Mansfield police said.

The suspect ran away from the scene after the woman yelled and fought him off.

Mansfield police had said that the man was a suspect in several vehicle in the Mansfield neighborhood, but he had not been charged in those cases as of Friday.