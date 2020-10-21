Woman attacked as she exited car in Mansfield residential driveway, police say

Mansfield police have asked for help to identify a man who attacked a woman as she exited her vehicle early Monday in a residential driveway.

Mansfield detectives believe the suspect was attempting to burglarize or steal the vehicle when he was surprised by the woman exiting the car.

The suspect also could be involved in several vehicle burglaries in the Mansfield neighborhood.

Mansfield police released photographs from nearby a surveillance camera of a man who they believe is the suspect. Detectives hope someone will recognize the man and contact authorities.

The assault occurred about 5:15 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of Kay Lynn Street in Mansfield.

A woman told Mansfield police she was exiting her car when she saw an unknown man crouching near the back of her car.

At some point, the suspect began to assault her, causing minor injuries, Mansfield police said.

The suspect ran away from the scene after the woman yelled and fought him off.

Mansfield police asked residents living in the area to check their surveillance camera systems to see if images of the suspect were captured in their neighborhood.

Anyone with information should call Mansfield police at 817-276-4741 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

