Another credit card skimmer found on a Tarrant County gas pump

Another credit card skimmer has been found at a gas pump in Tarrant County.

This one was discovered Oct. 21 at 303 Food Mart, at 3939 West Pioneer Parkway, in Arlington, according to an alert sent out by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s office.

This device — used by thieves to gain access to people’s debit and credit cards — was found on pump #5. The agriculture department inspector found the device and contacted Arlington police to remove it. The case is now being investigated, according to Miller’s office.

“The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) looks for illegal credit card skimmers as part of our consumer protection responsibilities statewide,” according to the statement from Miller’s office. “If a skimmer device is suspected or found, TDA will contact local law enforcement authorities for removal of the device and subsequent criminal investigation.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This comes just days after three skimmers were found on pumps in Fort Worth at the Metro Mart (Valero) at 3849 Alta Mesa Blvd.

Among the suggestions Miller’s office offers to protect Texans filling up with gas:

▪ Look for any damage to the credit card reader or security tape on the pump cabinet and report any problems to store employees.

▪ If you can, pay inside with cash.

▪ Choose pumps closest to the stores.

▪ Check for any unusual Bluetooth signals with a string of letters and numbers because that might be a skimmer.

▪ Keep your receipt and watch your bank accounts after filling up your car to make sure there are no unusual charges.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been skimmed, or believes they’ve seen a skimmer, may report problems to the Agriculture Department at 1-800-TELL-TDA.