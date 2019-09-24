17 stolen guns recovered by Arlington police, search continues for more weapons

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington police have recovered 17 stolen guns after an arrest of a suspected burglar who is accused of stealing more than 20 weapons in vehicle burglaries.

Arlington police on Tuesday continued searching for the remaining stolen guns.

Arlington police identified the suspect as Revion Long, 28, who was arrested Sept. 6.

Long was in the Tarrant County Jail Tuesday in lieu of $8,500 bail. He faces charges of theft of firearm, unlawful possession of firearm by a felon and fail to identify.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A federal charge also could be filed against Long, Arlington police said.

Arlington police posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday that detectives had been investigating vehicle burglaries involving sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks where guns were stolen. The rash of vehicle burglaries started in May.

Detectives were able to retrieve surveillance video in some of the burglaries, which helped authorities identify a suspect’s vehicle.

An Arlington patrol sergeant made a stop after passing the suspect’s vehicle.

The investigation led to the search of two residences where the 17 stolen guns were found, Arlington police said in the Facebook post.

During one of the searches, Arlington police arrested Malcom Sanders, 25, who is accused of seven counts of forgeries, four counts of credit card abuse and a fraud charge.

Long is accused of stealing at least 22 weapons.