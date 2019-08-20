Woman killed in crash near Arlington Entertainment District

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A woman was killed in Arlington on Tuesday morning when she turned left out of a business parking lot and her car was hit by a box truck heading toward her, police said.

The woman, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The crash occurred about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of East Division Street near the Arlington Entertainment District, according to Lt. Christopher Cook, a police spokesman. An initial investigation revealed the woman was turning out of a business parking lot on East Division Street, trying to go eastbound, but was struck by a westbound box truck.

It’s unclear what factors might have led to the crash. Determining that can take weeks, Cook said.

A few lanes of East Division Street were closed Tuesday morning as officers conducted their investigation.