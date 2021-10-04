Student, teacher die of COVID-19 complications in Richardson school district

A student and a teacher from the Richardson school district have died of complications from COVID-19 according to a letter sent out to parents and staff, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

Sha’Niyah McGee, a junior at Berkner High School, and Eroletta Piasczyk, a teacher at the Christa McAuliffe Learning Center, died last week, the district said in the letter.

The letter, from Superintendent Jeannie Stone, said Richardson school district counselors will be available to students and staff. Anyone wanting to send the families messages of condolence can email condolences@g.risd.org.

“Both Nienie and Eroletta were highly cherished members of our RISD family and they will be fondly remembered and missed by their classmates and fellow teachers,” Stone said in the letter, according to WFAA.

The district’s coronavirus dashboard shows a total of 1,106 student COVID-19 infections and 205 among employees since Aug. 2.

The district still requires masks for students and staff inside school buildings, according to the district’s website. Berkner High School, with 2,695 students and employees, has seen 106 positive COVID cases this school year, according to the dashboard. The learning center, with 109 staff and students, has had five.