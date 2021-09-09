Denton County reports no available ICU beds; Medstar to host COVID vaccine clinic

Following the Labor Day weekend, Denton County reports no available ICU beds in the county’s hospitals.

As of Thursday morning, all 95 of the county’s ICU beds were occupied, and only 64 out of 772 hospital beds were available, according to the Denton County public health website.

Out of 268 ventilators, the county reports 117 are currently in use.

Denton County has 12,786 active COVID-19 cases. Over 78,000 reported cases have recovered and 663 people have died out of the 92,195 total cases recorded.

Tarrant County continues to be at a high community spread level and currently has over 1,000 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Around 94% of total adult ICU beds in Tarrant County are occupied, with 25% used by COVID-19 patients. Total available hospital beds are 571 with 4,154 occupied.

Medstar will host a vaccine clinic for ages 12 and older on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at its headquarters, at 2900 Alta Mere Drive in Fort Worth.