Tarrant County reports 22 more COVID deaths, 1,686 new cases as spike continues

Tarrant County reported 22 COVID-19 deaths and 1,686 new cases on Wednesday.

It’s the fifth consecutive day the county has reported 10 or more COVID deaths.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 20s, a Hurst woman in her 30s, an Azle woman in her 40s, a Pantego woman in her 40s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, a Grapevine man in his 50s, a woman from rural Tarrant County in her 50s, two Arlington women in their 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Bedford woman in her 60s, three Fort Worth men in their 60s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 70s, a Mansfield man in his 70s, a Kennedale man in his 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Benbrook man in his 80s, and a Fort Worth man in his 80s.

One of the 22 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported a total of 305,996 COVID-19 cases, including 3,881 deaths and an estimated 276,983 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 11 to 1,089. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 23% from 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 25% of the 4,317 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients decreased to 21.31% from 24.31% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions).

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 90% from 88%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 83 to 458. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy decreased to 95% from 96%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use increased by 20 to 349. Patients are using 47% of the 736 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County increased to 21.01% from 20.79% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 63.74% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 54.63% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 86.01% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 79.06% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 68.53% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 57.20%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Sept. 1:

Fort Worth, 1,589

Arlington, 754

Mansfield, 149

North Richland Hills, 133

Bedford, 123

Hurst, 97

Euless, 85

White Settlement, 85

Haltom City, 82

Grapevine, 80

Rural Tarrant County, 77

Keller, 69

Benbrook, 64

Azle, 54

Watauga, 53

Grand Prairie, 43

Richland Hills, 40

Saginaw, 40

Crowley, 38

Southlake, 32

Sansom Park, 31

Forest Hill, 30

Lake Worth, 20

Kennedale, 17

River Oaks, 16

Colleyville, 15

Everman, 13

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Pantego, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Pelican Bay, 5

Lakeside, 4

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

