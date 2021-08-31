Tarrant reports 12 COVID deaths, 69 in four-day span; Regional hospitalizations spike

Tarrant County reported 12 COVID-19 deaths and 804 new cases on Tuesday.

It’s the fourth consecutive day the county has reported 10 or more COVID-related deaths. The 69 COVID deaths are the most in a four-day span since February.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth woman in her 20s, an Arlington woman in her 20s, an Arlington man in his 40s, a White Settlement woman in her 40s, an Arlington man in his 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, an Arlington man in his 70s, two Fort Worth men and two women in their 70s, and a North Richland Hills man older than 90. All 12 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

The county has reported a total of 304,310 COVID-19 cases, including 3,859 deaths and an estimated 275,927 recoveries.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by nine to 1,100. The number has mostly been increasing steadily since June 19. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 24% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 27% of the 4,103 occupied beds. The rate was at a pandemic-high 38% on Jan. 10.

Confirmed COVID patients increased to 24.31% from 20.10% of all available hospital beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, which includes 45 counties (divided into three regions). It’s the highest rate since it was 24.45% on Jan. 14.

Hospital beds

Tarrant County’s hospital bed occupancy increased to 88% from 87%, according to county data. Available hospital beds decreased by 27 to 541. The pandemic-low was 419 on Aug. 18.

ICU beds

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 96% from 94%. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilator use decreased by 32 to 329. Patients are using 43% of the 767 ventilators in the county.

Positivity rate

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County decreased to 20.79% from 21.52% in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic-high 30% on Jan. 7.

Vaccination data

According to Texas Department of State Health Services, 63.6% of Tarrant County residents 12 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 54.4% of residents 12 or older have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS also reports that 85.95% of Tarrant residents 65 or older have received at least one dose, and 78.96% of residents 65 or older have been fully vaccinated.

More than 68.4% of Texas residents 12 or older have received at least one dose, according to DSHS. Fully vaccinated Texas residents 12 or older are at 56.99%.

Tarrant County officials are offering free COVID-19 vaccines and testing at locations throughout the area.

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths by city

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Aug. 31:

Fort Worth, 1,573

Arlington, 747

Mansfield, 148

North Richland Hills, 132

Bedford, 122

Hurst, 96

Euless, 85

White Settlement, 84

Haltom City, 82

Grapevine, 79

Rural Tarrant County, 76

Keller, 69

Benbrook, 63

Azle, 53

Watauga, 53

Grand Prairie, 43

Richland Hills, 40

Saginaw, 40

Crowley, 38

Southlake, 32

Sansom Park, 31

Forest Hill, 30

Lake Worth, 20

Kennedale, 16

River Oaks, 16

Colleyville, 15

Everman, 13

Westworth Village, 8

Edgecliff Village, 7

Blue Mound, 6

Pantego, 6

Unknown, 6

Burleson, 5

Pelican Bay, 5

Lakeside, 4

Dalworthington Gardens, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Haslet, 1

