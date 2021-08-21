Dozens march in downtown Fort Worth demanding a mask requirement in district schools

Dozens marched through downtown Fort Worth on Saturday demanding that the city’s school district impose a mask mandate and virtual learning option.

More than 40 Fort Worth parents and students gathered at the Tarrant County Courthouse to urge the Fort Worth district board of trustees — and specifically board president Tobi Jackson — to call a vote for a mask requirement and to enforce other safety measures in schools.

The group also wants to see a virtual academy with online teachers available for all K-6 grade students, many of whom aren’t allowed to get vaccinated.

Protestors held up “Protect FWISD Families” and “Trust Science, Mask Up” signs as they stood on the courthouse steps.







The demonstration comes as more than 1,000 district students, teachers and support staff are in quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the board joined the La Joya school district in a lawsuit against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his executive order barring school districts from requiring masks. But protesters said the district needs to act now on a mandate.

During an Aug 10 board meeting, Superintendent Kent Scribner implemented a mask mandate for all students and employees, defying Abbott’s executive order. Three days later, District Judge John Chupp granted a temporary restraining order to block Scribner’s mandate after four Fort Worth parents filed a petition.

Organizers believe the temporary restraining order would not apply if the board votes on a mandate, according to a press release by FWISD4ALL, the main organizer of the protest.

Board member Roxanne Martinez said the community is being put in danger without proper COVID-19 protocols backed by science and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I’m here to protect kids,” Martinez said. “I’m here to protect our community. We have to do that together.”

Fort Worth resident Wallace Bridges said he’s a concerned dad and wants to see the board take a stand and align with the voters they serve. He said the La Joya lawsuit isn’t enough as COVID numbers rise.

“You’re elected to office to make hard choices,” he said. “When it comes to protecting our kids, I’m going to err on the side of caution.”

The protesters marched down Main Street and Houston Street and chanted for board president Jackson to call a vote.

Board member Jacinto Ramos said in a tweet on Friday that he has asked Jackson to add an agenda item regarding masks to the board meeting. Ramos said it was not placed on the agenda for Tuesday, but will be on the agenda for an Aug. 26 meeting.

Many protesters said they plan to attend the upcoming district board meetings.