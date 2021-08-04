MedStar, UT Southwestern data shows ‘dramatic spike’ in COVID-19 patients

MedStar paramedics have seen a massive spike in the number of patients likely positive for COVID-19 over the past month, according to a news release.

First responders with paramedic service MedStar, which serves Fort Worth and some area suburbs, has seen the daily average of patients showing symptoms for the virus increase from 49.4 a day in June to 92.3 between July 30 and Aug. 1, according to the release.

That makes for an 87% increase in patients with COVID symptoms since June, according to the release.

Throughout the month of July, likely COVID patients seen by MedStar averaged 64.3 a day.

MedStar described the increase as a “dramatic spike” that is “very concerning.”

Projections from the UT Southwestern Medical Center estimate a rapid spike in the number of beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to a study released by the hospital Aug. 2.

In the past two weeks, Tarrant County has seen a 112% increase in the number of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. The medical center expects to see roughly 1,500 new COVID-19 infections in the county each day by Aug. 19, with between 2,200 and more than 3,000 beds occupied by COVID patients.

MedStar urges Tarrant County residents to take efforts to prevent the spread, such as wearing a mask indoors and practicing social distancing, especially for people who are unvaccinated.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is the best way to prevent the spread of the virus, MedStar said, but everybody should make sure they are practicing good personal hygiene and follow other recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MedStar is hosting a public vaccine clinic at its headquarters this Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, visit https://usa.quickscreen.health/medstar-vaccination#/screening

