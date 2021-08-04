Cook Children’s, Methodist join DFW hospitals mandating COVID vaccine for employees

Methodist Health System and Cook Children’s Medical Center have added themselves to the list of hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees.

The health systems said in news releases that employees, including providers, are required to have the COVID-19 vaccine to continue work. Cook Children’s, which has recently seen a spike in child COVID-19 cases, will require all employees and providers to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 27. Methodist said all employees and providers have until Oct. 1 to become fully vaccinated.

Cook Children’s said in the release it currently has 24 children being treated for COVID-19, with positive cases across the health care system at 11.3% over the past week. That figure was at 1% June 2.

The announcements come within a week of Baylor Scott & White’s announcement that all employees and providers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

All of the hospitals pointed to the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus as the primary reason for the mandate.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As with mandates for flu vaccines, hospitals are making exemptions based on religious and medical grounds.

As an extra incentive for employees to get vaccinated, Methodist Health System is offering full-time employees a $500 bonus to be distributed after the Oct. 1 deadline. Part-time employees will receive a $250 bonus, according to the release from that hospital.

Cook Children’s employees must be fully vaccinated with two doses of Moderna or Pfizer or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.