Coronavirus

North Texas hospital network to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees

Employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff of Baylor Scott & White Health must be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 1, according to a news release from the health system.

Baylor Scott & White, one of the largest health care providers in North Texas. It has more than 49,000 employees and 800 sites across the state.

With the COVID-19 delta variant being the most contagious and dangerous strain of the virus seen to date, the health care system said in the release it is vital for everyone to be vaccinated. Some exemptions may be granted, though the hospital network did not say what would qualify employees for an exemption.

“We are committed to making the communities we serve healthier,” Baylor Scott & White said in an emailed statement. “Whether you are a patient, family member or employee, you can be assured we have taken every measure to protect you.”

Vaccine mandates in health care

Baylor Scott & White will not be the first hospital in Texas to mandate vaccines for its employees.

Houston Methodist Hospital is requiring all its employees and providers to get the vaccine, a decision that led to a lawsuit, which was dismissed by a federal judge early last month, according to that Star-Telegram partner WFAA.

Other medical groups support a vaccine madnate for hospitals, with 50 groups calling for mandatory vaccinations of long-term care facility employees as the delta variant of COVID-19 raises concerns of a new wave. The delta variant, which is more contagious and dangerous than any other strain of the virus seen thus far, primarily impacts those who are unvaccinated.

The latest data from Tarrant County, updated Wednesday, shows the community spread as being high. The county reports 271,510 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic started, with 91% of adult ICU beds in use.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service