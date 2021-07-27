First Metroplex case of West Nile virus this year found in Dallas County

Dallas County has the Metroplex’s first documented case of West Nile virus infection in a human this year, according to a news release from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

West Nile virus, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, leads to symptoms in 20% of people who become infected, according to the release.

Tarrant County health officials found samples of the virus in Crowley in April.

Authorities have not released any details about the person infected.

State health services officials urge people to protect themselves by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, applying insect repellent and removing any standing water, such as those that might accumulate in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots.

Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. By removing this water, the risk of mosquito infestations decreases, according to the release.

Use air conditioning to keep mosquitoes out of your house and business and make sure window and door screens are in good repair, the DSHS said in the release.

Seek medical attention if you have symptoms of West Nile virus. Common symptoms include headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. Less common, but still possible, symptoms include nervous system damage that can present with neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions and paralysis.

West Nile virus can lead to death.

Texas had 122 recorded cases of the virus in 2020, with 24 deaths attributed to West Nile infections, according to the release. Mosquitoes can remain active into December.