Dangerous heat and poor air quality coming to North Texas this week

With the heat index expected to reach 105 later this week, paramedics at MedStar are concerned about heat health safety.

MedStar has treated 79 patients with primary heat-related illnesses in July, with 14 of them this past weekend, according to a news release. Of those patients, 52 needed to be hospitalized and 11 were in critical condition when paramedics arrived.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth forecasts highs in the mid- to upper-90s in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, with the heat index (the “feels like” temperature, which takes into account humidity) between 100 and 105.

Scattered and isolated showers could bring cloud coverage and cooler temperatures to North Texans. The service also warned Tuesday of poor air quality, urging North Texans to carpool, walk, ride a bicycle, take your lunch to work and keep your vehicle properly tuned to reduce the impacts on air quality.

The service said some areas like Waco, Sherman and Denison will probably see the first triple-digit temperatures of the year this week.

To avoid heat-related illnesses, avoid sun exposure, wear clothes that protect you from the sun and heat and drink lots of water, MedStar said.

Knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke can save lives, MedStar said. Heat exhaustion causes cramps, paleness, sweating, nausea and vomiting. Children and the elderly are at highest risk.

Heat stroke, which can be deadly, includes symptoms of confusion, vomiting, alteration in sweating, hot and flushed skin, rapid heart rate, decreased sweating, shortness of breath, decreased urination, increased body temperature and possibly convulsions.

Make sure that any place you’re at is ventilated, with cool are flowing. If you don’t have access to an air conditioner, use fans and keep doors and windows open to keep air moving. Wear light-colored, loose fitting clothes to protect yourself from the sun and avoid trapping heat. Wear a hat to keep the sun off yourself, but if you start feeling hot remove it, MedStar said.

Be sure to check in on elderly loved ones, as well. Make sure they are staying cool and are doing OK, and never leave anybody, especially children, in a car alone and keep air conditioning running in vehicles.