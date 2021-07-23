Fire department breaks ground on new station in Far North Fort Worth

Fort Worth is breaking ground for a new fire station Tuesday, according to a news release.

The $4.6 million station will be located at 1901 Quail Grove Drive, in Far North Fort Worth. and will measure more than 10,000 square feet with three bays. Funding comes from a bond passed by voters in 2014.

The department will celebrate the groundbreaking for the new station Tuesday.

The department is putting the station on the north side to meet demands of growth in the area and provide a timely response to calls, Fire Chief Jim Davis said in the release.

Mayor Mattie Parker, Davis and other city leaders will be at the groundbreaking event at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the site of the future station. Construction is expected to take 12 months, according to the release.