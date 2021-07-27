Fort Worth

Cook Children’s has seen a spike in COVID-19. What parents can do to keep kids safe

Cook Children’s is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases among its patients, with 13 in the hospital on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Four of the 13 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are in the intensive care unit, according to the release. The hospital did not say if there were any underlying health conditions.

The rates have reached a level not seen since February, according to the release.

Tarrant County Public Health did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The hospital has a 10-point guide for safety of children as schools reopen. Many of the tips are for schools, but some are also for parents. Marc Mazade, medical director of infection control and prevention at the hospital, said parents should:

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of James Hartley
James Hartley
James Hartley is a breaking news reporter at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He is passionate about true stories, movies, baseball and good hot tea. You can connect with James on Twitter @ByJamesHartley or Instagram @JamesTakesPhotos. Want reporters like James to help you stay informed about your community? You can help the Star-Telegram continue to offer great local, business, political, sports and culture news by purchasing a digital or print subscription today.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service