Cook Children’s has seen a spike in COVID-19. What parents can do to keep kids safe

Cook Children’s is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases among its patients, with 13 in the hospital on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Four of the 13 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are in the intensive care unit, according to the release. The hospital did not say if there were any underlying health conditions.

The rates have reached a level not seen since February, according to the release.

Tarrant County Public Health did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The hospital has a 10-point guide for safety of children as schools reopen. Many of the tips are for schools, but some are also for parents. Marc Mazade, medical director of infection control and prevention at the hospital, said parents should:

Make sure children are up-to-date on all vaccinations needed for school entry.

Consider whether you want to require your child to wear a mask, even if there is no mandate.

Encourage COVID-19 vaccination to all eligible children and adults.

Reinforce good hygiene practices.

If your child becomes infected with COVID-19, quarantine him or her until they are no longer contagious.

Encourage precautions for children riding on buses, like wearing a mask or asking bus drivers to keep windows open to allow better airflow.

Do not send your child to school, daycare or any other activity if they are ill.

